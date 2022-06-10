It’s coming back.
The 1990s saw an explosion of 3-on-3 basketball tournaments around state and nation, but perhaps one above nearly all others remains: the one right here in Ludington.
The Ludington Gus Macker 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament began in the mid-1990s, and it led to courts being lined and laid out along Stearns Outer Drive and Lakeshore Drive with the grass of Stearns Park sandwiched in-between. With the lapping waves of Lake Michigan within a few hundred yards, the setting is perfect for an area that seeming can’t get enough of its basketball.
So after two years of no contests because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament is back. And with it we’re looking for the same or similar sights we were able to capture from the 1994 Gus Macker. Back then, we certainly saw our share of courts being filled on both streets in Ludington.
It was incredible to see the crowds pack in for the slam dunk contest on the “main court” that’s on Stearns Outer Drive. Back in 1994, Dave Stuart — already a two-time slam dunk winner — leaped over Budde Reed’s Dodge Viper in the competition.
There are some teams that put in practices to prepare for this coming weekend. There’s volunteers and more looking to assist when and where they can. It will be great to see if perhaps the 2022 version — after two years away but decades of history — will be a sign of past glory.