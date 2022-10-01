Homecoming is steeped with traditions that go back generations.
It’s a time that isn’t just about a football game around the middle of the season. It’s a time where the school and fuller community can show its support for the students, teachers, staff and more. It’s a point of community pride.
And while Ludington High School crowned its queen Friday night and will cap its week of festivities both in the halls and around town with a dance tonight, Mason County Central will soon take its turn to do the same this coming week.
This makes this weekend a good time to dial back 50 years to see some of the same sorts of sights that took place at Oriole Field in Ludington and McPhail Field in Scottville. There very well could be a familiar face and name for today’s generation, too.