Blame the new blanket of snow.
While looking through the various index cards that relate to stories and photos here at the Daily News, one item stood out in light of the recent snowfall we received. That item was Ward Hills.
So, we went back to 1975, a point shortly before the Ward Hills Ski Area closed north of Branch and just inside Lake County. The ski area was part of an old YMCA camp that was eventually sold off. But for a time, Ward Hills one of the closer ski areas to Mason County — outside of the ski area in Riverton Township.
In looking through the photos from 1975, it looked as though Ward Hills definitely was not the ski resorts of some other places in the state. Sure, those who were there could rent their skis and make sure there were the accurate fittings.
While the lodge had its share of food and drink, it was still pretty spartan living from the photos we found. There weren’t expansive overlooks of the ski area nor did it seem as though there was a massive fireplace to sip hot chocolate near, either.
The ski area had a tow rope — one of those wonderful things that takes a bit to grip whether you’ve got the proper gloves or not.
And with nearly any activity, you do it at your own risk.