Roughly six decades ago, it appeared as though there was one really big Easter egg hunt that took place this time of year, and it was at Oriole Field.
Easter is a time for a lot of different thoughts, but for young kids, it’s all about that funny bunny that leaves all sorts of goodies behind.
Last week, there were a handful of these Easter egg hunts, including by the Custer VFW Gold Bar Post No. 5096 and for those who frequent the Circle Rocking S Farm. Today, there’s Easter egg hunts in a variety of places, and you check out those listings with our community calendar.
Back in 1963 and 1964, the Ludington Optimist Club hosted Easter egg hunts at Oriole Field. Looking at the images from our archives, there wasn’t much concern for what cars or trucks would do to the turf at the complex — a far cry from today. Seeing the field full of kids and families getting all the eggs they can in 1963 brought a smile.
So did the pictures of anticipation from 1964. Kids lining and climbing the face between the stands and the track area — a track area that still had a small white snowbank as spring was still making its way in. Those kids and families then were allowed on the side of the field, bracing for the word to run like the Dickens to scoop up as many eggs as possible.
The blur of action picking up eggs comes to its natural conclusion when kids start looking over the eggs that they picked up.
Today, those eggs are plastic for the most part, filled with little bits of candy or other surprises.
One thing is certain, whether its an Easter egg then or now, there’s no denying warming up when seeing the smiles of the children’s faces when it’s all said and done.