We received a brown envelope earlier this week marked with an air mail sticker and that it was sent from England back in February.
Inside was a note, dated and written on Jan. 9, along with another envelope containing 30 photographic prints — 18 color and 12 black and white — of various car ferries. The photos were taken in the late 1960s.
In the note, Paul Kopacki wrote that he was a resident of Ludington in the late 1950s through the mid-1970s, and took the photographs of the C&O car ferries while growing up here.
“I grew up in Ludington but returned to the country of my birth, Britain, where I live to this day,” Kopacki wrote.
Kopacki’s father, Ryszard, worked on the car ferries at that time, from 1959 to 1938, Paul wrote us.
But he wanted to share the photographs with us.
“Please do as you will with the photos. Print them or store them. I do feel it is important to preserve them as they represent a vanished era from Ludington’s past,” Paul wrote us.
Given that we have the History page each week, we’re jamming as many of these 30 images on this page, showing so many of the car ferries of our past and our one last remaining steamship, the SS Badger.
It’s fascinating to look not only at the ships but their surroundings as well — from the lack of condominiums on either side of the channel to the lack of guardrails along the channel to the watch tower near the U.S. Coast Guard station.
While can’t publish all 30 images here on this page, if you’d like to see all of them, check out this column on our website to be able to see them all.