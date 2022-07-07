These columns for our history page come from looking through our index of negatives, and the hunt for something in summers past brought a card simply titled, “Riots Downtown Lud. 7-72.”
Riots? Here? And 50 years ago?
Well… maybe not quite. Looking back at some of the stories from the Aug. 1 and Aug. 2, 1972, editions of the Daily News.
The headline atop the Daily News on Aug. 2, 1972, was “Numerous Police Units Assist in Quelling Disturbance Here,” and it was written by Vans Stevenson.
In the account, 50 to 70 young people “went through a section of Ludington Avenue, between Lewis and Robert streets, hurling rocks at police cars, smashing windows, turning on fire hydrants and over turning trash cans.”
It began at 11:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 1, and lasted for about an hour after 60 officers from Ludington, the Mason and Lake counties sheriff’s offices and the Michigan State Police from the Hart and Manistee posts responded.
The cause? “The incident apparently stemmed out of the arrest of six area persons on charges of selling and possession of a variety of narcotics including heroin, cocaine, LSD, hashish and marijuana.”
Then Mason County Sheriff Stanley Jansen told the newspaper that warrants were issued for six people following an eight-month investigation.
The disturbances continued on Wednesday, Aug. 2, and 57 people were held on charges.
Most of the charges were for “being a disorderly person by reason of unlawful assembly for illegal purposes and interference with a police officer in the discharge of his duty.”
Some charges, though, included possession of narcotics and felonious driving. Each of those charged were named with their age and address.
In a story written by Paul S. Petersen, he described the disturbance the night before as “created by rock-throwing, rampaging youths.”
The disturbance was along Ludington Avenue from James Street to what is now Rotary Park.
Again, hydrants were opened and garbage cans overturned.
Outside of an editorial, not much more was mentioned about the two nights of disturbances.