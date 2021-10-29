In July, we published a column in this space showing images from a roll of film that went undeveloped.
We guessed that the images were from either the late 1980s or early 1990s.
We ballparked in the right window thanks to the responses we received.
As it turned out, these swimmers are the 1987 MHSAA Lower Peninsula Class B-C-D State Runner-up Ludington Orioles. Ludington finished with 137 points to state champion Dearborn’s 154.5 points at Eastern Michigan University’s Olds Intramural Pool in Ypsilanti, and they were coached by Gordon “Doc” Brown.
Rob Andrews wrote in via email to say that the 400-yard freestyle relay team set the state record and won the state title. The combo that achieved the time of 3 minutes, 10.87 seconds was by Eoin Dunstan, Jay Hansen, Dave Gwiazdowski and Desmond Waters.
Stanley Sagan, a member of the team, along with his mother, Marialice, wrote in to us, too. Sagan swam with Steve Raffenaud, Scott Wilson and Cliff Bannon to a fifth-place finish in the 200-yard medley relay — with top-eight finishers at state earning All-State honors.
Stanley wrote us to say the young man with the mohawk is Chuck Kelly.
“What a blast from the past,” he wrote of the team photo.
Former Franklin Elementary School teacher Leeann Clapper wrote in to say that one swimmer, Cliff Bannon, was certainly in the team photo we published (and again are publishing).
His mom, Marilyn Bannon, was the principal at the school.
“He taught my daughter when she was five and six years old,” Clapper wrote us. “Cliff was a nice, friendly kid, and as far as I remember, he was well-liked.”
There were several All-State swims turned in those 34 years ago. Ludington had three All-State swims alone in the 200-yard freestyle, led by Gwiazdowski’s fifth-place finish (1:46.09).
Hansen was seventh (1:47.03) and Dunstan was eighth (1:47.25).
Waters was fifth in the 50-yard freestyle (21.97 seconds) with Raffenaud eighth (22.33).
Hansen was seventh in the 100-yard butterfly (53.85). Waters and Gwiazdowski went fourth and fifth, respectively in the 100-yard freestyle (Waters: 48.06; Gwiazdowski: 48.27).
Dunstan took seventh in the 500-yard freestyle (4:53.84).
Raffenaud was the state runner-up in the 100-yard breaststroke (59.75), and he was edged by Allen Park’s Chris Trombley who set the then state-record in the event (59.15).
It turned out, too, that not only did we have one roll of undeveloped, black-and-white film. There were two.
And the second roll showed the same group of guys getting ready for their trip to Ypsilanti in a quest for a state championship.
Unfortunately, the second roll’s frames were a bit too rough to publish here.