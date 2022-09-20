Applefest is back at St. Simon’s.
The small of apples baking from the kitchen of the school wafted throughout the building on Monday, and it continued on Tuesday as volunteers prepared to sell the fruitful delights this week and in preparation for the event on Saturday, Oct. 1.
It’s been since 2019 that the St. Simon’s Parish Applefest is returning back to what most people enjoy about the event — in-person meals, crafts and apples made in all sorts of ways.
“There are so many crews that do things for this, and many of them don’t see each other through the process,” said Sharon Seidel, who was asked to be the on-the-spot spokesperson as apples were sliced, diced and more Tuesday.
Those crews included a handful of people unloading dozens of boxes Monday morning of apples already peeled and cored to the crew of people making sure the apples were just the right size for baking to the slicing to the kneading, the rolling and making of dough and the baking.
Full disclosure: Chuck Keller asked if I would assist in unloading apples Monday morning, and I gladly obliged.
Seidel said it took a little bit for veterans and newcomers alike to get back into the swing of going through the process of making the hundreds of apple dumplings. Some of the volunteers brought a friend along, which included Susan Psconda, wife of new Ludington High School Athletic Director Greg Pscodna.
She was amazed by the work done by all of the volunteers during the day time. Seidel said the work was even shared by Ludington Area Catholic middle-school-aged students during their lunch recess. Religious studies was right after lunch, though, so it was back to the classroom.
“One of the students came today that didn’t (on Monday), and they were showing them how to make the dough,” Seidel said.
More than 550 dumplings were made on Tuesday alone. After the hundreds of dumplings were baked, they cooled in the family center at St. Simon, a large gathering room on the southwest side of the school building.
The parish at 702 Bryant Road in Ludington is hosting early dumpling sales at the family center Wednesday and Thursday this week from noon to 3 p.m. and again Monday through Thursday, Sept. 26-29.
Soon enough, apple squares, the other treat Applefest is known for, will be available, too.
It culminates with Applefest on Saturday, Oct. 1.
The activities include kids’ games, an item raffle, apple gift baskets, the sale of apple dumplings, squares and crisp, a bake sale and the sale of apples as well as a craft show. The kids also could see games that include a dunk tank for their favorite teacher. Seidel said there also will be a cookie and canvass painting, also.
Dinner will be served from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. that day, too. The hot pork sandwich dinner includes mashed potatoes and gravy, cole slaw or applesauce, a dessert and a drink. There is also an a la carte menu, too.
Seidel said the parish was grateful to Hackert Orchard which traditionally has donated the hundreds and hundreds of apples for Applefest over the years — from the apples already peeled and cored for baking to the bags of apples being made available to sell on the day of Applefest and the applesauce going with the meals.
Seidel said the preparation for Applefest is bringing all sorts of people forward to help.
“We have a lot of volunteers. It’s nice to see people young and old, new people who are helping and older people coming in,” said Seidel, who has been helping since 2010.
Applefest could still get assistance in its preparation for Oct. 1. To do so, reach out to Chuck and Nancy Keller at 757-2310.
It’s all to help bring back Applefest to what we all knew from before the pandemic.