Publishing a photo and a short story on the New Year’s baby each year is a bit of a tradition in community newspapers, and that’s something that’s carried on here at the Daily News.
We’re sharing a few photos from our archives, from 1970 to 1973, and it was fun to see some of the images and the names.
The 1970 edition of the Daily News showed the second child born at the old Ludington Memorial Hospital. According to the Jan. 2, 1970, edition of the Daily News, Mrs. Douglas Lemere was proud of her son born at 10:10 p.m. on New Year’s Day weighing 9 pounds and 6 ounces.
The couple had a son before the new baby, Douglas Jr., then age 3.
The parents were set to receive “many gifts from local merchants in the New Year’s Baby Contest sponsored by the Daily News. The New Year boy was actually second in the ‘baby boom’ yesterday, but the parents of the first-born do not live in Mason County and were not eligible under the rules.”
At the time, in 1970, there were 14 newborns in the maternity ward, being checked by nurse Jan Stewart, according to the paper. The number of children born at that time was second-most to the 18 that were born over the New Year holiday at Paulina Stearns Hospital. The year before, in 1969, there were no newborns in the nursery.
Think about this: in today’s world there is little doubt a similar photo could be shot given all of the permissions that have be done, the sensitivities to what could be in the photo and more.
The next year, it was the first-born of Gary and Kay Castonia. Their firstborn son, who’s name wasn’t given back in the Jan. 2, 1971, edition of the Daily News, was born at 1:06 a.m., New Year’s Day. Another baby was born less than 12 hours later to Mr. and Mrs. Bernard Case.
In 1972, the New Year’s Baby hailed from Pentwater. Shelley Lynn VandenHeuval was born to Mr. and Mrs. Robert VandenHeuval that year.
Finally, for this year because we could do this again next year, we’ll celebrate the child born on New Year’s Day in 1973. Mr. and Mrs. Terryn Borgh celebrated the birth of their daughter, Jane Elizabeth. She was 7 pounds, 3 ounces and she was the Borghs’ first child.