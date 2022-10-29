Halloween is approaching — if the displays on lawns, the kids in costumes and so much more weren’t clues already — and it was time, once again, to crack open the photo negative archives here to see what we could find.
Back in 1963, there was a costume parade in downtown Ludington that shut down Ludington Avenue. Really, it’s much like today’s event in the city where kids will be going from store to store loading up on sweets and treats.
Several of the costumed kids made their way to the steps of a nearby building to have their photo taken.
Scottville also had a costume contest, and those kids gathered inside their school for a group photo, too.
It is interesting to see, also, just how much the costumes of the past are still many of the costumes of today.