We’re about at that time where an event took place that hopefully lifted the spirits of folks in the area amidst the near constant gray days and off-and-on swirling snowflakes: the Mason County Winter Fun Fest.
While going through thousands if not millions of envelopes, ones marked up with the Winter Fun Fest from February 1984 came up. The festival had several events, including a Snow Queen Pageant. The pageant was in early February, starting on Feb. 1, 1984. The festival concluded on Feb. 12.
The winner of the festival was Cindy Garthe with first runner-up being Michelle Greiner and second runner-up being Lori Walter.
The festival also included a two-mile Winter Walk on Feb. 3 that drew 81 people. Awards were given out for the youngest participant and the oldest participant, Jeni Rae, 2, and Marion Johnson, 80, respectively.
Motorcycle racing took place on Sunday, Feb. 5, on Lincoln Lake and a Winter Arts and Crafts show was hosted by the Ramada Inn Saturday and Sunday.
A softball game was also hosted during the Winter Fun Fest. The game was a first for the festival, and it was hosted by the Fountain Merchants softball team.
The festivities also included a casino night, hosted by the Jaycees Women group.
Scotty’s played host to a Winter Fun Fest Benefit Breakfast, too, with the proceeds going to the festival itself.
The Fun Fest also included a Snowmobile Safari and a cross-country ski race. The ski race was at West Shore Community College. The college also hosted a basketball tournament as a part of its Winter Carnival and the Mason County Winter Fun Fest.