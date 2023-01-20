Late Friday afternoon, it was time to figure out what to write in this space.
After thumbing through the index cards of the negatives we have here at the Daily News, I came across three that said “CHEERLEADERS.”
In light of attending last weekend’s Ludington High School sideline cheerleading team clinic with dozens of girls, hunting through the negatives with this subject made sense.
First things first, of the photos, some were team images. In fact, the oldest team photo was from Mason County Eastern. The team pictured was taken in January 1959.
The files didn’t disclose a Mason County Central cheerleading team, but there were several of Ludington. The group photos of the Orioles cheer team include one from 1962 and another from 1972.
But what stood out the most was that the program hosted clinics for young girls as far back as 1968. We came across some photos from 1968 where it seemed the images were taken at a school that wasn’t in Hawley Gymnasium.
The other set of cheerleading clinic from 1972 appeared to be taken at the venerated Ludington gym.
For the girls who are cheering today at Eastern and Ludington — both schools have squads — remember that you are part of a long-standing tradition at your respective schools. As the sweaters of the LHS cheer team from 1972 state, “Yell!”