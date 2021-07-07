It’s been almost a year and a half since the Ludington Area Center for the Arts last hosted a major indoor concert, but that’s set to change on July 17, when Bradford Loomis will take the performance hall stage.
LACA and Ludrock are teaming up for the one-night-only performance from the Nashville-based, Seattle-born artist, who has cultivated quite a following in Ludington over the years, both as a solo performer and as part of the group Banner Days.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Loomis hasn’t had a chance to perform in the city since 2019, and he said he’s thrilled to be coming back to one of his favorite spots.
“(Ludington) has become a community that we’ve really fallen in love with,” Loomis told the Daily News. “We’ve had some memorable shows there, and we’ve built some relationships with the community.”
“My livelihood depends on people’s interest in art, watching the way different communities interact with art. And Ludington seems to be a place where people really get that — where people really value music and the way that music uniquely moves you and reflects on your lives.”
Loomis said he and his family feel a “kinship” with the Ludington community. They also love the sights.
“It’s become a part of our lives to come to Ludington,” he said. “It’s one of our favorite spots to visit. You’d be hard-pressed to find a more beautiful place.”
He’s bringing his family with him, too, since the concert coincides with his wife’s birthday.
Despite being unable to perform live for such a long time, Loomis is in high spirits. He recently landed a song placement in the upcoming feature film “Stillwater,” starring Matt Damon and directed by Tom McCarthy.
“It releases July 30. It’s about an Oklahoma rancher whose daughter goes to Europe. It kind of parallels the Amanda Knox story, loosely. There’s a murder, she’s convicted for it, and he goes to help her,” Loomis told the Daily News. “There’s a spot in the movie where one of of my songs, ‘Righteous Kind’ plays over the radio. It’s going to be featured on the soundtrack, and my name will be featured in credits.”
Loomis said audiences at the July 17 concert will certainly hear the song, which he’s excited to share.
“It’s kind of a parable about the idea of forgiveness and justice,” he said. “A lot of my songs are stories, and I try to write about historical events that strike me as being … human. Dealing with suffering, frustration, forgiveness.
“I borrow some terminology from the old parable of the prodigal son. I use a lot of anecdotes and stories I’ve seen on the road, books I’ve read that have moved me, and I talk about those stories (in the song).”
The song being featured in the film is a big deal for Loomis. He’s had songs in TV shows and video games before, but he said the placement on the “Stillwater” soundtrack will generate more exposure than any previous music placement.
Loomis signed with a music licensing company in January 2020, which led to the song being used in the film.
While Loomis is excited to be coming back to Ludington, the concert organizers at LACA and Ludrock are equally happy to have him.
“Bradford is the real deal, a great singer-songwriter and a talented musician,” said Ed Santarelli, Ludrock president. “I don’t know of a more fine and caring human either.”
Santarelli said he’d planned to have Loomis perform at the since-canceled 10th and final Ludrock Music & Friends festival in 2020. That final Ludrock concert has since been postponed until 2022 at the earliest, according to Santarelli.
“This is a big and important show for the arts center. I hope the community comes out to support LACA, Ludrock and Bradford,” Santarelli said.
LACA Executive Director Andrew Skinner said he’s “super excited” to host an indoor concert after nearly a year without them.
“It’s going to be a fun night of storytelling,” Loomis said. “A fun night to celebrate coming back to some degree of normalcy.”
Local musician Kaylie Wells will open the show, and Santarelli had also prepared a short tribute to the late Chris “Boatman” Herlein, who passed away from COVID-19 in April.
TICKETS
There is limited seating for the concert, and only 150 tickets will be sold. The cost is $10 in advance or $15 at the door.
Skinner said he “strongly encourages” people to purchase tickets ahead of time, both to save money and to guarantee themselves a spot, since LACA is not yet operating at full capacity.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.eventbrite.com/e/bradford-loomis-live-in-concert-tickets-158907904821, or in-person at LACA, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington.