Mason County is now home to the most rainfall ever recorded in a 24-hour period in Michigan.
The National Weather Service had confirmed that a new state 24-hour rainfall record was set in Branch Township on Saturday, July 20, during a storm that struck during the evening and continued throughout the weekend.
Brandon Hoving, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Grand Rapids office, told the Daily News on Tuesday that the amount of rainfall calculated and verified in Branch Township on July 20 was 12.92 inches.
“The (previous) state record was 9.78 inches of rain in Bloomingdale and that was way back on Aug. 31, 1914,” Hoving said. “This record was crushed, really. I think that’s an appropriate term to use.”
Though the initial event took place more than two months ago, Hoving said it takes time to authenticate broken records. The National Weather Service formally declared the record broken on Tuesday morning.
