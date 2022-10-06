A proposal seeking funds for the construction of a new headquarters for Branch Township’s offices and fire department will go before voters in the Nov. 8 general election.
Ballot language from the Mason County Clerk’s Office states that the township is seeking one or more series of tax bonds “not to exceed $995,000,” to cover the cost of “acquiring, constructing, furnishing and equipping a new fire hall and township hall.”
If approved, the township would levy an average of 0.8596 mills — or about 86 cents per $1,000 of taxable property value — to retire the bond debt within 20 years.
If the proposal passes, Township Supervisor Mike Shoup said the plan is to erect a building that will house both the township offices and the fire hall.
He said new facilities are a pressing need for both township and fire officials.
For the construction of the new facility, the township is eyeing a 9.5-acre spot at 6532 E. U.S. 10, which was donated by Peter Barton in honor of his parents, Joe and Eve Barton, in 2013.
Shoup said the plan is to go with a basic, utilitarian structure that will still meet the needs of the township.
“The new building is not a Taj Mahal,” he said. “It’s 80-by-100, with a metal roof … and 18 foot walls. … Both township and fire offices will be housed inside, with a mezzanine in the office area for training and storage and fire stuff on the other side.”
Shoup said the current fire station, located at 6697 E. U.S. 10 and built in 1970, is lacking in many ways.
“The only drive next to the station has to be closed in the winter to keep the septic line from freezing,” he said. “The building barely meets National Fire Protection Association and Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration standards.”
He added that there’s “minimum security for office and fire records,” and that equipment bays are “very congested, with only 2 to 3 feet between trucks and the wall.”
Shoup stated there’s little room for firefighters to safely put on turnout gear, not enough space for training, and no room to expand the current location.
“It’s really cramped,” he said.
Shoup said the same is true of the current township hall on First Street.
The township hall also lacks sufficient room for storage and has little security, he said.
“We need offices for the security of the assessor records,” Shoup said. “The clerk has just been overwhelmed with paperwork and voting things, so we really need some offices.”
If the proposal is approved, Shoup said Branch Township plans to sell the current fire hall to help defray costs of the project.
There’s a chance the same could be done with the current township hall, but Shoup said that’s “in question,” because the property was donated in 1908 for public use.
Shoup also said the township has “tried to save money” in anticipation of the need for a facilities upgrade, and that about $100,000 has been put away to help with the cost.
The township is also planning to apply about $130,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to the construction of the new hall.
The public has generally been in favor of the proposed upgrade, and Shoup called residents’ feedback on the issue “really positive.”
The township hosted two public hearings about the matter, and Shoup said “people wanted us to do it and do it right.”
If the proposal is approved, construction probably wouldn’t start until summer 2023. Shoup said he expects the work to take about one year.
If the proposal is not approved by voters, the township will “continue to pursue the issue,” but won’t start the project without the support of residents, he said.