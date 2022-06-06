WALHALLA — Branch Township hosted a second fire hall open house and public hearing to gather input from the residents there on the potential of building a new combined fire and township hall Monday evening.
Township and fire officials say the fire department, located at 6697 U.S. 10 in Walhalla, is located in a smaller building than what is capable of handling the large equipment plus more in use by the fire department. The township hall, located at 6688 E. First St., is essentially a one-room building.
Branch Township Supervisor Mike Shoup explained some of the cost savings during Monday’s meeting, including receiving land from the family of Pete Barton across U.S. 10 from Wanna Buy Sheds in 2013.
“The township saved closed to $100,000,” Shoup said. “We’ve spent probably with the architect and the excavating, we’ve spent $19,000, $20,000 on it.”
Shoup said the township can still pay for a little more excavating at the property, which has a sign in the clearing asking residents to support the new fire hall. The new building is going to be 80-foot by 100-foot.
The township also intends to use CARES Act funds from the federal government for more than $140,000 to defray the costs of the building.
“We applied with the CARE money for the new fire station. As of right now, we have got $72,000. We haven’t got the rest of the CARE money, the other $72,000,” said Township Clerk Kimberly Tenney. “As of right now, we can spend it toward the new fire station. That’s what we’re hoping, is to use that toward the new fire station.”
What still lies ahead is the financials and the ballot language.
“Hopefully that will be done by the middle of July, the ballot proposal,” Shoup said. “We’ve got until August (to get the language finished).”
During a November 2021 hearing, the estimated cost was $800,000. The township, at the time, was thinking a 15-year millage at 1 mill to raise the necessary funds. But the estimates climbed in the intervening months.
“It’s got to come back because of interest rates and building materials,” Shoup said of the estimates the township is receiving. “Our taxables (values) went up a little bit, which will help us. We’ll try to keep as short as we can as far as the years.”Shoup said other funds may become available via the state, too, through the CARES Act. The township also has $90,000 in its building fund.
If voters approve the potential November ballot proposal, the township would move to sell the current fire hall, Shoup said. The current township hall, though, might not be sold.
“We may not be able to sell that. It was given for public use,” he said.
Having the fire station move closer to the railroad tracks between Walhalla and Benson roads might be safer, Shoup said.
“As far as sight on U.S. 10, that curve is a little scary,” he said.
Township officials said they’ll be working in the next month-plus to iron out the ballot language, consider it and, if approved, have it added to the November ballot for residents.