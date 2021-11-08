WALHALLA — Branch Township officials hosted an open house and a public hearing Monday evening to show voters the needs it has as it works through the process of building a new building to house both township and fire department offices and needs.
The fire department, located at 6697 U.S. 10 in Walhalla, is located in a smaller building that needed to be renovated to be able house the equipment and trucks it needs. The township hall, located at 6688 E. First St., is a essentially a one-room building.
The needs at the fire department are numerous, said Branch Township Fire Chief Adam Abbot.
“We need bigger stalls than what we have. We’re getting two to three inches of clearance,” he said before Monday’s hearing at the township hall.
The water tankers need to be filled with water just to weigh them down enough to fit through the doors — and that was after the doors were cut taller for the new trucks that were part of the Mason County Rural Fire Authority’s work to get its departments new trucks.
The firefighters themselves have their gear hanging beside their medical response vehicle, and there is only about three feet of space — if that — between the vehicle and the gear.
The fire hall itself is on a small piece of property. The eastern property line is nearly abutting the building itself while the western property line is right at the edge of the drive alongside the building. The drive needs to keep clear in the winter for two reasons — one for snow to be pushed from the driveway back to behind the building and the other so that the septic line doesn’t freeze.
The fire hall can’t be expanded on back into the property lot, and going forward isn’t going to work either.
“We’re too close to the highway,” Abbot said before the hearing.
In anticipation of building a new fire department, Abbot said the township has worked to set aside $100,000 since 2013 to build a new building.
Issues are also coming up with the township itself, said Branch Township Supervisor Mike Shoup during Monday’s public hearing at the township hall with about a dozen people on hand.
“We’ve been wanting records for the township officers,” Shoup said. “All the records are here (for) the assessor. It’s not going to go into somebody’s house. It’s going to stay here.”
Shoup and Abbot said the township received a little less than 10 acres of property from Pete Barton’s family across U.S. 10 from Wanna Buy Sheds in Walhalla, in memory of his parents, Joe and Eve. The property has been cleared some of the trees.
The plan is build a 80-foot by 100-foot building on the site with the township offices and fire department offices on one half of the building and the other half would house the fire department’s trucks and equipment. A mezzanine would be in place above the offices but below the roof for fire department training.
“It would great resource as far as the department goes in doing search-and-rescue training, doing training for CPR and the ceilings are high enough, up to the edge of the mezzanine, we can set up ladders and do ladder training inside where it’s not outside in the snow and ice in the winter time,” Abbot said. “We try to gear our trainings for the type of the season that it is.”
Shoup said some things such as a washer and dryer for clothes and a shower for the firefighters are things that are not in place at the current fire department building, but needs to be done in a future building.
But in order to do the project, the township is considering seeking a 15-year millage at 1 mill to raise the funds to get the building done. The township has a ballpark estimate of $800,000 for the building itself.
With that estimate, Shoup said he and Branch Township Clerk Kimberly Tenney went to West Shore Bank to look at the financing options, and they came up with the 15-year term with an anticipated preliminary interest rate of between 1 3/4 and 2 1/4%.
Shoup recognized that other items may need to be added to the list of needs for a new building in for the fire department. Abbot said the department has made do with what it has.
“Anybody that goes down to the station knows that it’s tight,” he said at the hearing. “But we try to make use of the space that we’ve got. In the new building, we can hang our hoses on the hall. The ability to move around with the equipment that we’ve got would be great.”
Members of the township looked at Colfax Township in Oceana County and its fire department as something it could do, Shoup said. Preliminary drawings were done for the new combined hall from an architect. Branch Township’s fire department was built in the 1970s with the township hall even older than that.
“We’ve tried to keep the costs at a minimum, but also meet everybody’s needs,” Abbot said. “We’re not restricted in the future, but we’re not building the Taj Mahal. We’re building a pole-style building to keep the basics of what we need to be able to serve.”
Shoup said the figures they’ve come up with are “rough figures,” and he anticipated some items — such as a generator — that needed to be factored into the final request for a millage before the voters. What is pushing the township to consider the millage is the potential future costs.
“Costs keep going up. If we wait another 10 years to save the $800,000, I’m scared what it will cost us (for the entire project),” Shoup said.
Officials discussed potentially having a millage issue before voters in August 2022, and not during a special election in May, for two reasons. Shoup said he would like to have the matter before as many voters as possible, and the August primary does that. The other reason is to eliminate the cost of running a special election.
“A special election is $6- or $7,000, maybe?” he said and Tenney confirmed. “We really don’t want to do that. That’s why we were thinking either the primary or the November (general) election next year.”
If a millage were to pass next year, Shoup said the current fire department building would be put out for bid for sale, and he believed neighboring Bob’s Heating & Cooling would like to acquire the adjacent property. The township hall, though, may need a closer look.
“It looks like, in the deed, we would need a legal opinion of whether we can sell this or not,” he said. “It may have been donated for public use only. That weighs in on a legal opinion.”
When the township sells both buildings, when and if they do, Shoup’s recommendation would be apply the funds toward helping to defray the costs of the new building.
Shoup said the officials there are aware of the costs to the taxpayer and the township, saying much of what they spend the township’s coffers is on the roads. He wasn’t aware of the township taking a loan out previously, such as what is proposed for the combined hall.
Officials say they may have a second public hearing on the building in the spring, well ahead of the potential vote in August 2022.