One of the 10 Republican gubernatorial candidates made a stop in Ludington Sunday night as Donna Brandenburg spoke for nearly two hours at Harbor View Marina.
Brandenburg is a business owner with a portfolio that has a wide range, from property management to technology to agricultural drainage tile to a short line railroad.
But she entered the race because she believes that all politicians, regardless of party affiliation, can’t be trusted.
“All politicians are liars, cheats and thieves. It turns out, I’m right,” she said near the start of her speech. “We’ve got a mess. It’s a big mess.”
Brandenburg spoke for about 16 minutes before engaging in a question-and-answer session with the audience of about two dozen. She spoke about a variety of topics, but she said one of her chief priorities is what she believes is corruption within government.
“If we don’t get the corruption cleaned up, the rest of it isn’t going to matter,” she said. “You can get rid of the unconstitutional mask mandates. You can get rid of the ridiculous things that came down during the lockdowns and such. You can go into other areas, and they’re going to come up with another thing to take us down. It’s a matter of getting rid of the people that have no integrity and go after corruption and see that it’s prosecuted correctly.”
Brandenburg is running against Perry Johnson, a businesswoman; Michael Brown, a Michigan State Police captain; James Craig, former Detroit police chief; Tudor Dixon, a conservative commentator; Ryan Kelley, a real estate broker; Michael Markey Jr., a financial adviser; Ralph Rebandt, a pastor; Kevin Rinke, a businessman; and Garrett Soldano, a chiropractor. The Republican candidate to face current Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, will be chosen at the Aug. 2 primary election.
Her second biggest priority is election integrity. She said she believes that former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election.
“The election was stolen. If we can’t count on how our voice is heard in elections, then we have no country. We have nothing. That is a huge concern for me,” she said.
If she were elected, she said she plans to use the line item veto power of the office to slash the state government’s budget.
“The governor has sole discretion of how the money is really spent,” Brandenburg said. “They make the budget, right? It doesn’t mean the funds are going to be spent in that way. They can approve it all the want. Go ahead. We’ll start cutting the strings. Let’s make them a little uncomfortable. If you fail to uphold your oath of office, we’ll cut the funding.
“I can eliminate whole departments. We’ll see how that works.”
From Brandenburg’s viewpoint, both the Democrats and Republicans are essentially the same and comprise a political industry.
“I think the Democratic machine is a problem, but so is the Republican machine. They’re all absolutely corrupt. It’s a uni-party. If you don’t think they’re working together, they are. They’re making backroom deals constantly,” she said.
Brandenburg was not at the first Republican debate hosted in Howell last week, one of two people that were not there with the other being Craig. News reports indicated that Craig had a scheduling conflict and could not attend. However, Brandenburg had other reasons for not engaging.
“They’re a waste of time and stupid. It’s Jerry Springer politics. I believe every single one of us deserves better than this. First of all, as a job interview, how many people have been put up on stage, not that I’m afraid to debate. I love debate,” she said. “There won’t be anyone left standing if I start debating these people because I know enough… Just because you’re a good debater doesn’t mean you have the skill to run the state. Two totally different skill sets.”
“They’re one-liners,” she said later. “They don’t give you enough time to explain why your position is this way or to defend yourself.”