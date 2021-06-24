BIG RAPIDS — A four-run second inning left the Manistee Saints in a hole that they couldn’t dig out of in a 9-3 loss to the Grand Rapids Brewers in a single, nine-inning game Wednesday in Big Rapids.
It was the fifth straight loss for the Saints (7-6), who were out-hit 12-8 by the Brewers and committed three errors which contributed to their undoing.
The Saints scored single runs in the second, third and sixth innings but could never make a dent in the Brewers’ lead, trialing 6-2 after three.
Braeden Lundquist took the pitching lsos for the Saints. In three innings he allowed six runs on seven hits and walked one. Kyle Gorski, Justin O’Dell and Keaton Peck also saw time on the hill.
Martin Foley was the pacesetter for the Saints, going 3-for-4 with one run scored. Alex Strickland was 2-for-4 with a run scored, Gorski went 1-for-4 and drove in a run, Peck was 1-for-4 with one run batted in and Sam Schmitt also had a hit. Peck and Strickland each had a double. Foley had a stolen base.
The Saints return home this weekend for a four-games series with the Midland Coyotes at Kliber Field.