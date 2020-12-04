Brain Dotson was named the 2020 Principal of the year by the Michigan Elementary and Middle School Principals Association (MEMSPA) on Thursday.
Dotson, holding back the tears, accepted the award as more than 20 vehicles loaded with friends, co-workers and committee members that nominated Dotson for the award, drove past his home honking, waving signs and cheering for the Foster Elementary School principal.
The award was presented by MEMSPA Executive Director Paul Liabenow, who drove from Traverse City to present the award to Dotson in person during the 2020 MEMSPA annual conference, which was virtual this year because of COVID-19.
“This is the highest honor,” Dotson said. “Being principal has been, by far, the most difficult job I have ever had. At the same time, it is the most rewarding job I have ever had. I love my staff, I love the kids and their families and I love the community.”
Dotson, who was measured with his words, fighting tears as he talked about how much this award meant to him.
“This past year, the word ‘unprecedented’ gets used a lot, and whenever people bring up how difficult it may be, I always try to talk about the good things that have come from this,” he said. “I think of some good that has come from it. Educationally, we have begun to collaborate more. We have begun to rely on our community and each other, and we have begun to love each other.
“I just can’t believe this. It is unreal.”
Liabenow said he went through Dotson’s nomination form and noticed the common characteristic shining through is that he is always dialed in and that is a great testimony to his leadership he is the exemplar for the organization at MEMSPA.
Dotson said he looks at the principals who have won this award the last five years, since he has been a principal, and he does not sees himself as one of them.
“But I am going to do everything I can to represent education like they have,” he said.
Dotson was nominated for the award by a committee who wrote letters on behalf of Dotson. Those members include: Kathy Surd with support from Amber Kowatch, Linda Steigenga, Chad Riffle, Kristie Dila, Kristi Glanville, Michelle Kiessel, Katie Eisinger, Jason Kennedy, Mike Hart, Lindsey Boyd, Hjordis Rivet, Christine James, Stacey Fournier with support from Barbie Eaton, Andrea Large with support from Vic Burwell, Gary Ridley, Karlee Plamondon, Brandy Miller, Kathy Maclean, Monique Selimos, Lynne Russell, Monica Schuyler, Kaley Peterson and Tara Autrey.
Surd said it has truly been a community effort and well deserved honor for Dotson.
Surd, who got the ball rolling for the nomination, said during her travels around the state while working at the West Shore Education Service District, she would often find herself referencing things Dotson was doing at Foster.
During those travels, Surd realized what a special principal the community had in Dotson.
While attending events in the community, Surd would hear others talk very highly of what Dotson has done for their children.
“He has the ability to do things that people all across the state were following his lead on. And also hearing locally the number of parents who would just talk about how grateful they were for things he was doing for their students, it seemed like it was a worthwhile venture to nominate him for principal of the year,” Surd said.
“Brian is a strong leader that is not only results-oriented, but he understands the importance of culture, climate and relationships with students, staff, parents, families and all community stakeholders. He is focused on the improvement of student learning and achievement, as well as the continual improvement of learning for all students,” said Jason Kennedy, Ludington Area Schools superintendent. “Brian is the best and now he has been identified as the best by the state.
“We are blessed to have him.”