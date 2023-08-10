A 10 pair Howell movement was held on Aug. 1. First place was won by Rosemary Woolfe and David Kirby with a score of 45.5. Second place was won by Sharon Tushek and John Fellows with a score of 43. Third place was won by Mary Hodges and Mac McCaleb with a score of 41. Fourth place was won by Nancy Pontz and Mary Schmidt with a score of 40.5.
A five table Mitchell movement was held on Aug. 3. First place in the North-South position was won by Sharon Tushek and John Fellows with a score of 71.5. Second place was won by Ginny Young and Cozy Pelzer with a score of 55.5. First place in the East-West position was won by Nancy Spence and Joan Schoenherr with a score of 63.5. Second place was won by Mary Wilkinson and Barb Dekker with a score of 59.5.