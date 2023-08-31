A five table Mitchell movement was held on Aug. 22. First place in the North-South position was a tie between the pair of Ginny Young and Cozy Pelzer and the pair of Sharon Tushek and John Fellows each with a score of 62.5. Second place was won by Catherine Cockrill and Ann Shapleigh with a score of 55.5.
A ten pair Howell movement was held on Aug. 24, 2023. First place was won by John Walters and Phyllis Mosher with a score of 49. Second place was won by Ted and Linda Leibole with a score of 41.5. Third place was won by Nancy Spence and Paul Knizacky with a score of 37.5. Fourth place was won by Mary Hodges and McCaleb with a score of 36.5.