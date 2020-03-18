The single-lane Bridge on Budzynski Road south of Fountain Road will be closed to all traffic effective immediately until further notice. A bridge closed ahead sign will be placed on Budzynski Road south of Fountain Road warning motorist of the closure.
A Barricade will be placed on Budzynski Road about 1⁄2 mile south of Fountain Road at the bridge over the North Branch of the Lincoln River. The single0lane bridge is approximately 18 feet long. Budzynski Road south of Fountain Road is a dead-end road.