A five table Mitchell movement was held on Sept. 5, 2023. First place in the North-South position was won by David Kirby and Rosemary Woolfe with a score of 66.5. Second place was won by Cozy Pelzer and Ginny Young with a score of 53. First place in the East-West position was won by Nancy Pontz and Mary Wilkinson with a score of 62.5. Second place was won by Sharon Tushek and John Fellows with a score of 49.
A five table Mitchell movement was held on Sept. 7, 2023. First place in the North-South position was won by Al and Sally Levering with a score of 63. Second place was won by Cozy Pelzer and Ginny Young with a score of 56.5. First place in the East-West position was won by Sharon Tushek and John Fellows with a score of 70.2. Second place was won by Nancy Spence and Joan Schoenherr with a score of 53.4.