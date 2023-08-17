A five table Mitchell movement was held on Aug. 8. First place in the North-South position was won by Sharon Tushek and John Fellows with a score of 59. Second place was won by Paul Knizacky and Cindy Dorscher with a score of 56. First place in the East-West position was won by Joan Archer and Joan Schoenherr with a score of 61.5. Second place was won by Cozy Pelzer and Nancy Spence with a score of 51.
A ten pair Howell movement was held on Aug. 10. First place was won by Sharon Tushek and John Fellows with a score of 48. Second place was won by Ginny Young and Cozy Pelzer with a score of 42.5. Third place was won by Al and Sally Levering with a score of 42. Fourth place was won by Mary Wilkinson and Carol Macaitis with a score of 41.