A five table Mitchell movement was held on Aug. 15. First place in the North-South position was Dave Kirby and Rosemary Woolf with a score of 58.5. Second place was won by Ginny Young and Cozy Pelzer with a score of 56.5. First place in the East-West position was won by Mary Wilkinson and Nancy Pontz with a score of 56.4. Second place was won by Mary Hodges and Mac McCaleb with a score of 52.2.
A ten pair Howell movement was held on Aug. 17. First place was won by Cozy Pelzer and Ginny Young with a score of 44. Second place was won by Sharon Tushek and John Fellows with a score of 40.5. Third place was won by John Walters and Phyllis Mosher with a score of 40. There was a tie for fourth place between the pair of Nancy Pontz and Carol Macatis and the pair of Nancy Spence and Joan Schoenherr each with a score of 37.5.