A five table Mitchell movement was held on July 25. First place in the North-South position was won by Cindy Dorscher and Paul Knizacky with a score of 59. Second place was won by Mary Hodges and Mac McCaleb with a score of 52. First place in the East-West position was won by Nancy Spence and Cozy Pelzer with a score of 58. Second place was won by Joan Schoenherr and Joan Archer with a score of 56.
No results are available for the July 27 game. The director used the wrong movement and was unable to properly score the game.