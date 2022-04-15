A six-pair Howell movement was held on Thursday, April 7 at the Ludington Senior Center. First place was won by Sharon Tushek and John Fellows with a score of 11.5. Second place went to John Walters and Phil DeVries with a score of 10.5
A four-pair Howell movement was held on Tuesday, April 5. First place was won by Sharon Tushek and John Fellows with a score of 11. Second place was went to Phil DeVries and John Walters with a score of 9.
All bridge players are invited to the senior center Tuesday and Thursday afternoons at 1 p.m. for an afternoon of duplicate bridge.