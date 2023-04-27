A six-pair Howell movement was held on Thursday, April 20 at the Ludington Senior Center. First place was won by Barb Dekker and Bob Zahrobsky with a score of 12.5. Second place went to Paul Knizacky and Lil Keating with a score of 12.
A six-pair Howell movement was held on Tuesday, April 18. First place was won by Barb Dekker and Bob Zahrobsky with a score of 13.5. Second place was a tie between the pair of Sharon Tushek and John Fellows and the pair of Paul Knizacky and Cindy Dorscher each with a score of 12.5.