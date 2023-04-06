A six-pair Howell movement was held on Thursday, March 30 at the Ludington Senior Center. First place was won by Sharon Tushek and John Fellows with a score of 12.5. Second place was a tie between the pair of Gary Iteen and Connie Rasmussen and the pair of Paul Knizacky and Lil Keating each with a score of 10.5.
A six-pair Howell movement was held on Tuesday, March 28. First place was won by Barb Dekker and Bob Zahrobsky with a score of 14. Second place went to Sharon Tuskek and John Fellows with a score of 12.