A four-pair Howell movement was held on Thursday, March 31 at the Ludington Senior Center. First place was won by Sharon Tushek and John Fellows with a score of 15. Two pairs tied for second place: Lil Keating and Paul Knizacky, and John Carney and John Walters, both with a score of 12.
A six-pair Howell movement was held on Tuesday, March 29. First place was won by Sharon Tushek and John Fellows with a score of 14. Two pairs tied for second place: Barb Dekker and Gale Martin, and John Walters and Phil DeVries, both with a score of 11.