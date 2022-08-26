A six-pair Howell movement was held on Thursday, Aug. 11 at the Ludington Senior Center. First place was won by Nancy Spence and Joan Schoenherr with a score of 29.5. Second place went to Cozy Pelzer and Somers Collins with a score of 27.
