An eight-pair Howell movement was held on Aug. 19. First place was won by John Carney and Phyllis Mosher with a score of 54.5; second place went to Bill and Carol Macaitis with a score of 45.5; and third place was won by Joan Schoenherr and Nancy Spence with a score of 44.5. We would also like to congratulate John Carney on his 100th birthday and it was appropriate that he and his partner won first place.
An eight pair Howell movement was held on Aug. 17. First place was won by Sharon Tushek and John Fellows with a score of 30; second place went to Phil DeVries and John Walters with a score of 28.5; and third place went to Nancy Pontz and Mary Hoffman with a score of 27.5.
The bridge group wants to wish a happy birthday to Dr. John Carney, who turned 100 on Aug. 18.