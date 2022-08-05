A six-pair Howell movement was held Thursday, Aug. 28 at the Ludington Senior Center. First place was won by Phyllis Mosher and John Fellows with a score of 13.5. Second place went to Ann Lewis and Anne Speed with a score of 11.
