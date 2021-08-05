An eight-pair Howell movement was held on July 29. First place went to Ginny Young and Cozy Pelzer with a score of 50.48; second place went to Andy and Somer Collins with a score of 48.17; and third place went to Joan Schoenherr and Nancy Spence with a score of 47.11.
A five-table Mitchell movement was held on July 27. First place in the north-south position went to Sharon Tushek and John Fellows with a score of 60.5 and second place went to John Carney and Phyllis Mosher. First place in the east-west position went to Andy and Somer Collins with a score of 65 and second place went to Paul Knizacky and Pat Dean with a score of 49.5.
A five-table Mitchell movement was held on July 22. First place in the north-south position went to Cozy Pelzer and Somer Collins with a score of 55.5 and second place went to John Carney and Phyllis Mosher with a score of 53.5. First place in the east-west position went to John Fellows and Sharon Tushek with a score of 55.8 and second place went to Nancy Spence and Joan Schoenherr with a score of 55.2.
An eight-pair Howell movement was held on July 20. First place went to Missy McCain and Somer Collins with a score of 31; second place went to Cozy Pelzer and Nancy Spence with a score of 25.5; and there was a tie for third place between Mary Hodges and Mac McCaleb and John Fellows and Sharon Tushek with a score of 23.5.