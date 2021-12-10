A four-pair Howell movement was held on Tuesday, Dec. 2. First place went to John Walters and Phil DeVries with a score of 15.5 and second place was won by John Fellows and Sharon Tushek with a score of 13.5.
A six-pair Howell movement was held on Thursday, Nov. 30. First place was won by John Carney and Mike Christman with a score of 30.5, and second place wen to Paul Knizavky and JoAnne Badner with a score of 28.5.
A four-pair Howell movement was held on Tuesday, Nov. 23. First place was won by John Carney and Paul Knizacky with a score of 14.5, and second place went to Sharon Tushek and John Fellows with a score of 12.5.