A four-pair Howell movement was held on Thursday, Dec. 9. First place was won by Mike Christman and John Carney with a score of 13.5. The three remaining pairs tied with a score of 11.5 each. Those pairs were John Fellows and Sharon Tushek, Lil Keating and Paul Knizacky, and John Walters and Phil DeVries.
A four-pair Howell movement was held on Tuesday, Dec. 7. First place was won by John Walters and Phil DeVries with a score of 16, and second place went to John Carney and Mike Christman with a score of 15.