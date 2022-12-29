A four-pair Howell movement was held on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at the Ludington Senior Center. First place was won by Sharon Tushek and Barb Dekker with a score of 19.5. Second place went to Paul Knizacky and Kareen Monton with a score of 10.5.
A four-pair Howell movement was held on Thursday, Dec. 15. First place was won by Sharon Tushek and John Fellows with a score of 15. The three remaining pairs all scored 11.
A four-pair Howell movement was held on Tuesday, Dec. 13. First place was won by Sharon Tushek and John Fellows with a score of 15.5. Second place went to Phil DeVries and John Walters with a score of 13.5.
A four-pair Howell movement was held on Tuesday, Dec. 6. First place was won by Sharon Tushek and John Fellows with a score of 15.5. Second place went to Paul Knizacky and Kareen Monton with a score of 13.5.
No bridge was held on Dec. 8 or 22 due to a lack of players. Bridge will resume Tuesday, Jan. 3.