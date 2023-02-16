A six-pair Howell movement was held on Thursday, Feb. 9 at the Ludington Senior Center. First place was won by Barb Dekker and Bob Zahrobsky with a score of 12.5. Second place was a tie between the pair of John Walters and Phil Devries and the pair of Paul Knizacky and Cindy Dorscher, each with a score of 10.5.
A six-pair Howell movement was held on Tuesday, Feb. 7. First place was a tie between the pair of Lil Keating and Kareen Monton and the pair of Sharon Tushek and John Fellows, each with a score of 29.5. Second place went to John Walters and Phil DeVries with a score of 25.