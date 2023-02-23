A six-pair Howell movement was held on Thursday, Feb. 16 at the Ludington Senior Center. First place was won by Sharon Tushek and John Fellows with a score of 14.5. Second place went to Barb Dekker and Bob Zahrobsky with a score of 13.
A six-pair Howell movement was held on Tuesday, Feb. 14. First place was won by John Fellows and Sharon Tushek with a score of 14. Second place was a tie between the pair of Barb Dekker and Gary Iteen and the pair of John Walters and Phil DeVries, each with a score of 11.