A four-pair Howell movement was held on Thursday, Feb. 17 at the Ludington Senior Center. First place was won by Mike Christman and John Carney with a score of 13. Second place went to John Walters who was paired with Phil DeVries and Paul Knizacky who was paired with Lil Keating. Both pairs had a score of 12.
A six-pair Howell movement was held on Tuesday, Feb. 15 at the Ludington Senior Center. First place was won by Mike Christman and John Carney with a score of 13. Second place went to Sharon Tushek and John Fellows with a score of 11.