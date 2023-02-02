A four-pair Howell movement was held on Thursday, Jan. 26 at the Ludington Senior Center. First place was won by John Walters and Phil DeVries with a score of 12. Second place went to Sharon Tushek and John Fellows with a score of 11.
A six-pair Howell movement was held on Tuesday, Jan. 24. First place was won by Sharon Tushek and John Fellows with a score of 16. Second place was a tie between the pair of John Walters and Phil DeVries and the pair of Lil Keating and Kareen Monton each with a score of 9.