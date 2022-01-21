A six-pair Howell was held on Jan. 13. First place was won by Sharon Tushek and John Fellows with a score of 13.5, and second place was won by Mike Christman and John Carney with a score of 10.5.
A six-pair Howell movement was held on Jan. 4 at the Ludington Area Senior Center. First place was won by Sharon Tuschek and John Fellows with a score of 15, and second place went to Mike Christman and John Carney with a score of 11.5.
A six-pair Howell movement was held on Jan. 11 at the Ludington Area Senior Center. First place was won by John Walters and Phil Devries with a score of 11.5, and second place went to Mike Christman and John Carney with a score of 10.5.