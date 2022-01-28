A six-pair Howell movement was held on Jan. 20 at the Ludington Senior Center. First place was won by Paul Knizacky and Lil Keating with a score of 11.5; second place went to John Carney and Mike Christman with a score of 11; and third place went to Gary Iteen and Laurie Witucki with a score of 10.
A six-pair Howell movement was held on Jan. 18 with unusual results. Three pairs tied for first place, each with a score of 27. They were Lil Keating and Kareen Monton, Sharon and John Fellows, and John Carney and Mike Christman. The last three pairs all tied with a score of 19. They were John Walters and Phil DeVries, Barb Dekker and Gale Martin, and Gary Iteen and Paul Knizacky.