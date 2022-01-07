A four-pair Howell movement was held on Dec. 21, 2021. First place was won by Paul Knizacky and John Carney with a score of 17 and second place went to Lil Keating and Kareen Monton with a score of 14.
A six-pair Howell movement was held on Dec. 16, 2021. First place was won by Barb Dekker and Nancy Pontz with a score of 15.5 and second went to John Carney and Mike Christman with a score of 13.5.
A six-pair Howell movement was held on Dec. 14, 2021. First place was won by Barb Dekker and Nancy Pontz with a score of 31.5 and second place went to Sharon Tushek and John Fellows with a score of 18.