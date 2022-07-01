A five-table Mitchell movement was held on Thursday, June 23 at the Ludington Senior Center. First place in the north-south direction was won by Cozy Pelzer and Somers Collins with a score of 59.25. Second place went to Sharon Tushek and John Fellows with a score of 56. First place in the east-west direction was won by Mary Hodges and Mac McCaleb with a score of 64.5. Second place went to Laurie Witucki and Gary Iteen with a score of 50.75.
An eight-pair Howell movement was held on Tuesday, June 21 at the Ludington Senior Center. First place was won by Cozy Pelzer and Nancy Spence with a score of 34. Second place went to Sharon Tushek and John Fellows with a score of 29, and third place went to Mary Hodges and Mac McCaleb with a score of 26.5.