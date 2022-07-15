An eight-pair Howell movement was held on Thursday, July 7 at the Ludington Senior Center. First place was won by Cozy Pelzer and Somers Collins with a score of 54. Second place went to Nancy Spence and Joan Schoenherr with a score of 45.5, and third place was a tie between the pair of John Fellows and Phyllis Mosher and the pair of Bill and Carol Macaitis with a score of 45 for each pair.
An eight-pair Howell movement was held on Tuesday, July 5. First place was won by Sharon Tushek and John Fellows with a score of 33.5. Second place went to Missy McCain and Somers Collins with a score of 28.5, and third place went to Phil DeVries and John Walters with a score of 25.5.