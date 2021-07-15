A 10-pair Howell movement was held on July 6. First place went to Somer Collins and Missy McCain with a score of 44.5; second place went to John Walters and Phil DeVries with a score of 40.5; third place went to Nancy Spence and Cozy Pelzer with a score of 39; and fourth place went to Mary Hodges and Mac McCaleb with a score of 38.5.
The first Mitchell movement of the season was held on July 8. First place in the north-south direction went to Somer Collins and Cozy Pelzer with a score of 61, and second place went to John Carney and Phyllis Mosher with a score of 52. In the east-west direction, first place went to Joan Schoenherr and Nancy Spence with a score of 61.5, and second place went to Mary Hodges and Mac McCaleb with a score of 58.5.