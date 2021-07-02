An eight-pair Howell movement was held on June 22. First place went to Nancy Spence and Cozy Pelzer with a score of 53.5; second place went to Paul Knizacky and Nancy Pontz with a score of 49.5; and third place went to John Carney and Phyllis Mosher with a score of 46.
An eight-pair Howell movement was played on June 24. First place went to Mary Hoffman and Nancy Pontz with a score of 27.5; and there was a tie for second place between Connie Rasmussen and Larry Reinhart and John Fellows and Sharon Tushek, both with a score of 26.5.