A 10-pair Howell movement was held Thursday, July 11 at the Ludington Senior Center. First place was won by Cozy Pelzer and Ginny Young with a score of 43.5. Second place went to Mac McCaleb and Mary Hodges with a score of 42.5. Third place went to Nancy Spence and Joan Schoenherr with a score of 42. Fourth place went to Sharon Tushek and John Fellows with a score of 38.5.
A six-table Mitchell movement was held Tuesday, July 11 at the Ludington Senior Center. First place in the north-south position was won by Missy McCain and Ginny Young with a score of 74.5. Second place went to Sharon Tushek and John Fellows with a score of 71. First place in the east-west position was won by Mary Schmidt and Nancy Pontz with a score of 73. Second place went to Phyllis Mosher and Nancy Spence with a score of 65.